Beautiful Wednesday, breezy with showers Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Gorgeous weather continues Wednesday, but clouds and rain are back in the forecast Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: With high pressure off to the east and developing low pressure in the Gulf, we’re left with one more really, really nice day! Highs will reach the upper 70s with lots of sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will steadily overspread the region, and scattered showers will likely move in after midnight. Lows will still drop off into the 50s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY: Oddly enough, an area of low pressure in the Gulf will move inland across southern MS or AL during the day. This will mean more on/off rain for our area, as well as a steady breeze. Wind fields will be relatively strong, so some pockets of gustier wind aren’t out of the question in the heavier showers.

FRIDAY: Thursday’s low will be short-lived and is set to move out Friday, leaving a partially clearing sky for us in north MS. Highs will bounce back into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A warmer day is still on the way Saturday ahead of a stronger front. Highs should still top out in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon before any rain or storms arrive. Spring games in Oxford and Starkville should be rain free, but scattered showers and storms are possible near & after sunset. Rain will be out Sunday, but clouds may linger through the day as highs drop back to near 70°.