Beautiful weekend ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The nice weather we had to end out the week on Friday will continue this weekend. Warm temperatures will will be the main story line of the week as highs will peak in the low 80s everyday. Our next chance comes Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front passes through.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Outside of some fair-weather cumulus clouds this afternoon, the sky will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach 80°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight. Low: 53.

SUNDAY: Another nice day with highs in the low-80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, but clouds will clear in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Our warm stretch will continue as highs in the low-80s will last through Thursday. Our next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rain and some storms are possible in the wee hours of Wednesday morning with showers lingering during the day.