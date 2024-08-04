Beauty with a Purpose pageant for special needs kids and adults
Beauty with a Purpose was created by Mariana Pearson. She says she was inspired by her lifelong friend Braelyn and a little girl she babysits.
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Beauty with a Purpose is a pageant with a unique twist.
The pageant is for children and adults with special needs.
Today participants got to walk the stage at The Barn at Harmony Farms in Amory.
Beauty with a Purpose was created by Mariana Pearson.
She says she was inspired by her lifelong friend Braelyn and a little girl she babysits.
“A little girl I babysit has trisomy so she was kind of my inspiration to want to do this. I have grown up with Braelyn my whole life. She is actually the same age as me just a few months younger. Whenever I was old enough to start babysitting her I have. And another little girl I babysit Lydia. She has disabilities and so just giving them a day to come out and play dress up because she loves to play dress up,” Pearson said.
Everyone who participates will get a crown, sash, and flowers.
They also had dresses donated for the participants to wear.
Pearson says she wants to give them a memorable afternoon.
“I just want this to give them a day to come dress up, have fun, do their hair, wear the pretty ballgowns and you know their families get good pictures of them and just a day they can remember,” Pearson said.
And Braelyn is excited to take the stage.
“Are you really excited?” ” I’m so excited!”
“Why are you so excited?” “I am happy!”
The pageant was free for all participants.