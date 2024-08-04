Beauty with a Purpose pageant for special needs kids and adults

Beauty with a Purpose was created by Mariana Pearson. She says she was inspired by her lifelong friend Braelyn and a little girl she babysits.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Beauty with a Purpose is a pageant with a unique twist.

The pageant is for children and adults with special needs.

Today participants got to walk the stage at The Barn at Harmony Farms in Amory.

Beauty with a Purpose was created by Mariana Pearson.

She says she was inspired by her lifelong friend Braelyn and a little girl she babysits.

“A little girl I babysit has trisomy so she was kind of my inspiration to want to do this. I have grown up with Braelyn my whole life. She is actually the same age as me just a few months younger. Whenever I was old enough to start babysitting her I have. And another little girl I babysit Lydia. She has disabilities and so just giving them a day to come out and play dress up because she loves to play dress up,” Pearson said.

Everyone who participates will get a crown, sash, and flowers.

They also had dresses donated for the participants to wear.

Pearson says she wants to give them a memorable afternoon.

“I just want this to give them a day to come dress up, have fun, do their hair, wear the pretty ballgowns and you know their families get good pictures of them and just a day they can remember,” Pearson said.

And Braelyn is excited to take the stage.

“Are you really excited?” ” I’m so excited!”

“Why are you so excited?” “I am happy!”

The pageant was free for all participants.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X