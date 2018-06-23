Beavers break down Bulldogs in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WCBI) – It’s all over for the Diamond Dawgs.

Mississippi State falls just short of the perfect storm in their miraculous College World Series run, losing 5-2 to Oregon State.

After Friday’s loss (12-2) to the Beavers; all State needed was a W Saturday to advance to the national championship.

In the middle of a late bases-load push for the win, the Rally Bananas sadly spoiled, ushering in an anti-climatic finale to an otherwise wacky and wondrous season for the Bulldogs.

Oregon State will face off against Arkansas, Monday at 6 p.m. CST.

Support for the Bulldogs flooded Twitter after the loss.

Congratulations to @HailStateBB on a terrific season. The #OmaDawgs made Mississippi proud. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) June 24, 2018

Congratulations to our Diamond Dawgs on a great run. Thanks for rising up and giving us a season to remember. #HailState #OmaDawgs https://t.co/hPH9Tn02K4 — Mississippi State (@msstate) June 24, 2018

Hail State!

⚾️⚾️⚾️ — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) June 24, 2018

The 2018 Mississippi State baseball team taught us all to believe.

I will forever in be awe of what this Bulldog team accomplished. 3 incredible walk-offs. 5 elimination game victories. 2 remarkable Omaha victories. 1 miraculous group of kids & coaches.

They’re winners in my book — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) June 24, 2018

Hat tip to @HailStateBB on their year. Y’all represented Mississippi well. Till next year guys. https://t.co/6sTXKGTXX8 — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 24, 2018

We are proud of you @HailStateBB! You represented with class and character and showed the toughness and resilience that Bulldogs are known for! #HailState🐶 — MSU W. Basketball (@HailStateWBK) June 24, 2018