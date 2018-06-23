Beavers break down Bulldogs in Omaha

William Folkes
OMAHA, Neb. (WCBI) – It’s all over for the Diamond Dawgs.

Mississippi State falls just short of the perfect storm in their miraculous College World Series run, losing 5-2 to Oregon State.

After Friday’s loss (12-2) to the Beavers; all State needed was a W Saturday to advance to the national championship.

In the middle of a late bases-load push for the win, the Rally Bananas sadly spoiled, ushering in an anti-climatic finale to an otherwise wacky and wondrous season for the Bulldogs.

Oregon State will face off against Arkansas, Monday at 6 p.m. CST.

Support for the Bulldogs flooded Twitter after the loss.

