Beck Heading Back To Mississippi

COOKEVILLE, TN (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a man inside the Columbus Cracker Barrel will soon be back in Mississippi.

Chief Fred Shelton says Robert Beck of Columbus has waived extradition and agreed to return and face charges. There will be one new charge waiting on him. Shelton says Beck also faces an accusation of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to the aggravated assault charge stemming from last Friday’s shooting. Police say Beck went in the restaurant to confront his girlfriend and when a manager stepped in to ease the argument, Beck shot the manager in the shoulder and hand Beck was arrested near Cookeville, Tennessee early Saturday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Shelton adds he expects Beck back in Lowndes County within 5 days