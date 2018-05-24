Becker Added to CAFB Memorial Wall

COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WCBI) – He was an unsung leader in America’s War on Terror. Thursday he was honored at the base where he got his start.

Family, friends, and Air Force personnel gathered at Columbus Air Force Base for a special Memorial Day Retreat ceremony honoring Major Andrew C. Becker, callsign, “LLAFR”.

Becker was a U-28 pilot in Special Operations Command, and an early leader of the Air Force’s 318th Special Operations Squadron.

He survived 9 overseas deployments, but was killed in a training mission March 14, 2017 in Clovis, New Mexico.

On Thursday, his name was added to a memorial at Columbus Air Force Base, honoring former base personnel who have given their lives for their country.