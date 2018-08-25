TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A night of music not only entertained hundreds of people, but also provided beds for needy children across Northeast Mississippi.

“Families First for Mississippi” held its “Beds for Kids” Benefit Concert at the Summit Center in Tupelo.

- Advertisement -

The free event featured singers Jason Crabb and his Dad, Gerald.

There were families on hand who have benefited from Families First.

Jason Crabb said it was an honor to be involved with the fundraiser.

“I think it’s awesome when a community comes together and says, we are going to take this upon our shoulders. A lot of times we rely on one person to do the job, but Families First has put all of this together for the community to come together and say, ‘hey we’re strong, we love one another, we see the need and we’re going to do something about it,” said Crabb.

Donations were accepted during the free concert. Many people also brought linens for Families First to distribute to needy families.