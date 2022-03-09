Behold Home shows appreciation to its employees

Employees were treated to a lunch, and cash awards for years of service

SMITHVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi furniture manufacturer is doing what it can to make sure its employees know they are appreciated.

Employees at Behold Home’s Smithville plant were in for a surprise during their lunch break.

They knew they were going to have a catered lunch of chicken, catfish, and all the fixins’ from Romies. What they didn’t know was there would also be certificates of recognition and cash rewards based on years of service.

CEO Lyle Harris says it’s important to let employees know they are appreciated.

“So many companies nowadays are offering sign-on bonuses and they neglect the people who’ve been loyal to them all along. So we wanted to thank the people who come to work every day, who stuck with our company and who will continue to stick with our company. It starts at a hundred bucks a year, and goes up fifty dollars a year until year nine and then year ten it jumps to a thousand dollars,” Harris said.

Corey Bishop has worked for Behold Home for seven years, his wife Heather has been there for six.

“Lyle Harris is the reason I’ve stuck with this company, that man has been very good to me, he’s one of the most honest, upstanding people I’ve ever met in my life, he’s done some stuff for my family and he’s helped us,” said Corey Bishop.

Henry Beeks has spent five years with the furniture manufacturer and says his co-workers are like family.

“I love the company, love how good the people are here, I love the people,” Beeks said.

Like most companies, Behold Home is facing a lot of challenges, because of rising fuel prices, inflation, and the economy. But despite any challenges, CEO Lyle Harris says, Behold Home will continue to honor the employees, those who contribute so much to the company’s success.

Behold Home is also holding employee appreciation lunches at its plants in Pontotoc and Amory.