Behold Washington expanding, adding more jobs

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County furniture manufacturer is rising from the ashes and expanding.

Behold Washington will add 20 jobs in the $400,000 expansion.

This is the same furniture maker that caught fire last September. The company recently held a groundbreaking for its new warehouse that was destroyed.

The Mississippi Development Authority is helping with building improvements at the new facility, which the city of Pontotoc is buying.

Behold Washington will lease the facility.

New operations could begin in the fall.