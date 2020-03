BELMONT, Miss. (WCBI) – Belmont Police Chief Donald Ray Thomas will quarantine for 14 days following a positive COVID-19 test.

Mayor Buddy Wiltshire said Thomas is feeling well and suffers very few symptoms.

- Advertisement -

Wiltshire was also facing a possible quarantine, but announced Monday afternoon his test was negative.

Both men urged people to stay in if possible.

Wiltshire said the city was looking at what extra precautions the town could take to help stop the spread of coronavirus.