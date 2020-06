BELMONT, Miss. (WCBI) – A family has asked for help finding a missing Belmont teen.

Jacob Bersing, 16, was last seen on May 23. He is 5’9 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tishomingo County deputies said he might be going to Hackleburg, Cullman or Elkmont areas in Alabama.

Anyone with information on Bersing’s whereabouts was asked to call Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department.