Below average temperatures grip region while midweek rain chances make appearance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Highs don’t get much higher than the mid 70s as a relatively cooler pattern sets in. A few rain chances mid-week bring storms back to the region.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the upper 60s as more sunshine reigns Monday. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Monday.

TUESDAY: Highs climb to around 70 in the afternoon, even as cloud cover increases somewhat. The rogue shower is possible but most remain dry otherwise. Lows warm significantly into the mid to upper 50s overnight.