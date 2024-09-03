Benton County Tax Assessor accused of embezzlement

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Benton County Tax Assessor was accused of taking more than $300,000.

Shannon Wilburn was charged with one count of embezzlement in public office.

State Auditor Shad White said it’s believed Wilburn took the money in daily collections paid to the tax collector’s office for his own personal use.

If convicted, Wilburn faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

A $200,000 surety bond covers Wilburn’s employment.

This protects the county financially in case of corruption. The county also has an insurance policy.

