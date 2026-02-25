Bestselling author brings his message of kindness and compassion to Tupelo High School

‘The most beautiful thing he sees is the faces of people, he sees the image of God in the faces of people,” Levi said, during a question and answer session with Jack Reed, Jr.

“Theo of Golden ‘ is Levi’s first novel and is about an elderly Portuguese man, named Theo, who moves to the fictional southern city of Golden, Georgia. While there, he performs acts of kindness, primarily by buying local portraits and returning them to their subjects.

The book is this year’s selection for “Tupelo Reads”. Senior English Teacher April Friar says that, along with reading the book, students have been recognized for performing acts of kindness, inspired by the novel.

“Students have been given feathers, which are a symbol, on the front of the book cover. When they noticed their acts of kindness, we wanted to recognize them for what they do, not just inside the classroom but outside the classroom,” Friar said.

Levi says he enjoys hearing how the book is inspiring others to show compassion and kindness.

“As much as I would like people to read and enjoy the story, it is very gratifying that they might be changed in a good way. I wish the same for myself, and it seems like that is happening, at least on a small scale,” Levi said.

Students say the novel sends a powerful message.

“Kindness and making a difference, I think everyone is waiting for a difference, it takes real courage just to be the difference,” said THS Senior Cathleen Gan Lim.

“One thing about the arts I have always appreciated is how they can connect people, any background, any personality it is one thing that binds us together,” said THS Senior Cait Comer.

“Mister Levi has lived his life for the Lord and for others and you can see how that has shaped him, really well the way he speaks, the way he interacts with people, he gets close to you because he wants to know you,” said THS Senior Mason Cordell.

Although Tupelo Reads is wrapping up for this year, the impact of this year’s selection, “Theo of Golden” expected to be long lasting, as students and teachers say a little bit of kindness goes a long way.

Levi held a lunchtime discussion of his book at the Lee County Library as part of Tupelo Reads.