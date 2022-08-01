Better chance for afternoon storms on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A better coverage of summertime showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A sprinkle or light rain shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Low near 73°.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, then scattered storms will develop during the afternoon. High near 91°. Rain may be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected. Storms will begin to weaken after sunset. Chance of rain: 50%.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon storms. Not everyone will get rain, but some will. High once again near 91°. Chance of rain: 40%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Very typical summertime weather continues through the first week of August. Highs will stay in the low 90s with at least some potential for afternoon storms each day. Rain chances decrease over the weekend, then pick back up next week.

