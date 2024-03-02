Better weekend, ahead of next rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A soggy end of the week, with early Friday morning showers and thunder. The weekend is looking much nicer, comparatively. Another rain chance is on the horizon, so enjoy the weekend while it is here.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage continues tonight with a random leftover sprinkle. Temperatures will be cool, dropping into the upper 40s. Not much of a drop from today’s high in the lower 50s. Be careful on any roadways tonight, slick conditions are likely to continue.

THE WEEKEND: Here comes the break we deserve! Drier and warmer conditions for the next two days. High temperatures sit in an upper 60s to low/mid 70s range. Saturday, cloud coverage will be partly cloudy. More sun should be able to shine down! Sunday, the clouds will file back in with a scattered rain chance the second half of the day. Overnight low temperatures will be tolerable in the low to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be staying relatively warm, in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Heavier chance for rain returns Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks to have lighter consistent rain, while Tuesday has the chance of locally heavier showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rain chance continues throughout the second half of the week too.