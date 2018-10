JACKSON (WCBI) – Football is proving to be the boost Mississippi sports gambling needs.

- Advertisement -

September was the first full month of legalized sports books in the state and the first full month of the college and pro football seasons. That marriage helped fuel more than 31 million dollars worth of bets in casinos . That translates to 5 point five million dollars in taxes in September. For a closer look on revenues broken down by sport and region you can visit this link.

SEPTEMBER SPORTS GAMBLING