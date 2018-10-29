Beware of phone scam in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Beware of a phone scam in Tishomingo County.

The sheriff’s office has learned that some residents are being contacted by phone and told there is a warrant issued for their arrest.

It’s not true.

Sheriff John Daugherty says the scammers are using an actual number that is registered with his office, but Sheriff Daugherty says his office does not contact individuals in this manner.

If you have been contacted by these scammers, the sheriff’s office asks that you notify northern district of the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

That number is 800-637-7722