BGT Cancer Center holds Lunch and Learn for Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Skin Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S.. That’s the bad news.

The good news is, it’s also one of the most treatable if it’s caught early.

Healthcare professionals said early detection is the key to treatment, and people should get screened at least once a year.

They also say “early” applies to prevention, too. That means getting your children used to using sunscreen and wearing long sleeves and hats when they head out in the sun.

That was part of the message Baptist Golden Triangle Cancer Center Nurse Practitioners Amanda Mordecai and Mary Beth Rush delivered at a Lunch and Learn.

Those in attendance said it’s a good idea at any age.

“Mainly, any time I’m outside, I usually wear some type of hat, and if I’m going to be doing yard work, I wear a big ol’ brim straw hat outside to help protect myself. I always make sure I have on long sleeve shirts and things also,” said Lunch and Learn participant Joe Smith.

Mordecai and Rush also say adults should get screened for skin cancer at least once a year.

