Big 2nd chance lottery tickets claimed by two winners in Tupelo

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Eleven Mississippi lottery players turned their scrap tickets into big wins, claiming a total of $876,000 in the 2nd chance promotional drawing.

Two winners from Tupelo each took home $20,000.

One played the “Lucky Holiday Bucks” game, while the other played “Money Multiplier.” The biggest winner from Gulfport, claimed $500,000 from a bonus multiplier scratch-off.

The next 2nd chance drawing is set for January 3.

Players can enter online at mslottery.com/2ndchance.

