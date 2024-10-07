Big 2nd chance lottery tickets claimed by two winners in Tupelo
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Eleven Mississippi lottery players turned their scrap tickets into big wins, claiming a total of $876,000 in the 2nd chance promotional drawing.
Two winners from Tupelo each took home $20,000.
One played the “Lucky Holiday Bucks” game, while the other played “Money Multiplier.” The biggest winner from Gulfport, claimed $500,000 from a bonus multiplier scratch-off.
The next 2nd chance drawing is set for January 3.
Players can enter online at mslottery.com/2ndchance.