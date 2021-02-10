Big changes in our weather heading our way

SUMMARY: We’ll have one more day of mild temperatures before those big changes in the forecast the second half of the workweek. Widespread rain moves into north Mississippi and west Alabama on Thursday. Then the surge of cold arctic air from Canada will be moving into the region as we head into the weekend. Some wintry weather chances could maybe occur early next week with the cold air lingering in place. It’s definitely something we’ll be watching closely. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day for our Wednesday. We’ll have one more day of mild temperatures with highs into mid to upper 60s, maybe lower 70s in our southern counties. Cooler 50s may be found closer to the TN/MS line. A few isolated showers are possible. South winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain developing. Overnight lows near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Areas of widespread rain. Could be heavy times. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the 50s for highs with gradually falling temperatures during the afternoon. North winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with colder air moving in as the rain exits. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning colder with highs only in the lower to mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds but brisk for your Valentine’s Day. Highs may only top out in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying cold. Lows in the 10s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY: An area of low pressure could produce a better chance of some type of wintry weather across the region. Still some uncertainty with this so stay tuned to future forecasts as we fine tune this. Overnight lows in the 20s Monday night with 30s for highs on Tuesday.

