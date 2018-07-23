A Big Crowd Gathers To Be A Part Of Teacher Trivia Night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Usually it’s the teachers asking the tough questions, but on Monday, the roles were reversed.

Several teachers came out to participate in Teacher Trivia Night.

- Advertisement -

Each teacher formed their on team for a chance to win hundreds of dollars to go towards their classroom.

Organizers said they understand many teachers have to pay for their supplies out of their own pockets, so this is a way for them to lend a helping hand.

“This all really started because my daughter-in-law is a kindergarten teacher here in town, and I began to realize how much of her own money she spends every year buying supplies for kids who don’t come with the appropriate supplies, even organizational things for the classroom,” said Barbara Coats, Financial Adviser with Modern Woodmen of America. “If she decides she has children who need special chairs, she has to buy them. That’s where this came from, just realizing teachers put forth so much effort and money of their own that we decided to help out.”

This is the first year Modern Woodmen of American has hosted Teacher Trivia Night, and they plan to make it an annual event.