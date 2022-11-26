Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

Sales include a living estate sale, and other unique stores and boutiques

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday.

In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise.

A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside the historic Day House on South Meridian Street.

Only two families have owned the nearly 100-year-old Tudor-style house. This weekend, the unique home is the site of a living estate sale, and some of the shoppers on this Black Friday have memories connected to the English-style house.

“My father repaired hardwood floors, in all of the old houses, he repaired a floor in this house and I came with him, I remember the house. This is a wonderful house and all of the people in Aberdeen really want to see inside this house,” said Ginny Pounders.

The sale gave people a chance to see inside the iconic house, and also to buy some unique items.

“There are things from the Day family, which takes you back to the Magnolias, and there are things from the family that bought the home from the Day family, there are generations of things here,” said Traci Kent.

A few miles away, Robin’s Unique Boutique had large Black Friday crowds, along with sales and door prizes.

Johnalee Stokes and Catherine McGrinn are from Florida. Each Thanksgiving they visit relatives in Aberdeen, and on Black Friday, they shop at the RUB.

“It is very unique, we don’t have a boutique like this in Florida, open up a second location. Yes,” Stokes said.

What are yall looking for?

“A good deal. Shoes, clothes, I need to go check out the Christmas stuff. I like everything here,” said McGrinn.

Owner Robin Bounds says Black Friday and the next few weeks are prime time for retail.

“Black Friday is the kick-off for the Christmas season, it’s been great, we had like fifty people waiting on us when we opened up this morning. Bling is big for ladies, and for men too, everyone loves bling, they enjoy all the different variety of things, puffy vests are popular,” said Bounds.

Bounds is also expecting a strong Saturday, with “Small Business Saturday” a nationwide initiative encouraging people to shop locally the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The estate sale runs Saturday and Sunday, both days until 6 in the evening.

