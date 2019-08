COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A big rig catches fire late Thursday afternoon putting one drivers job to a halt.

Lowndes County District 2 fire chief says the 18-wheeler ran over a mattress that was in the road.

- Advertisement -

It then caught fire igniting part of the trailer on Mike Parra Road.

Fire crews say the other cars ahead of the big truck kept him from seeing the mattress in the road.

No one was injured.