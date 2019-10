ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A log jam, of sorts, stalled traffic just south of Aliceville Tuesday.

A big rig lost its load of logs on Highway 17 near the entrance of Cooper Marine and Timberlands about 10 a.m.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The highway was partially blocked but crews were able to clear the timber out of the way.

An investigation into the official cause is ongoing.