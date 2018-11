COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People are voting in Columbus.

Voters waited in line at the First Assembly of God church, a Lowndes County precinct to cast their ballot

Poll workers say there are at least 4,500 people registered in that precinct.

By mid morning, nearly 700 voters passed through the precinct.

The poll manager tells WCBI News this is the largest turnout he has ever seen at this voting location.