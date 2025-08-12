Biker charged with felony fleeing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Running from a traffic stop lands a Starkville biker in jail and his bike in the impound lot.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, Starkville Police attempted to pull over a motorcycle for a traffic violation.

Officers say the rider refused to stop and led them on a short chase.

Police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but identified the motorcyclist as James Reikhof.

Starkville PD secured a search warrant, and Monday evening, they arrested Reikhof without incident.

He has been charged with Felony Fleeing and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Police also impounded his motorcycle as part of the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.