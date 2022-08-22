Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run.

The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of over 150 bikes this year.

After the ride on the main street, the bikers rode to Veterans Park to show their respect to the ones that served our Country.

The ride started in Mobile Alabama and plans to end in Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Bikers this year plan to raise over 1 million dollars for the Legacy Scholarship Funds.

Over the 16 years, the organization has raised nearly 15 million dollars for children of the fallen military and disabled veterans.