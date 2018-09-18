AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- The “Dream Riders Chapter C” hosted its annual “Biking for Children” fundraiser Tuesday morning at Godfather’s Pizza in Amory.

The event helps the motorcycle club raise money to give scholarships, school supplies, and toys to children in the area.

“We sponsored forty-five children for Christmas last year,” said Vice President, Richard Faulkner. “We’re trying to beat that this year. We would like to do fifty, I’d like to do one hundred and fifty, but that just all depends on the community.”

Twenty percent of the profits from Godfather’s Pizza on Tuesday, September 18, will go toward the club’s causes.