Bill calls for no mid-year cuts to MAEP

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi currently has a surplus in its Rainy Day Fund.

If that money runs out, one lawmaker wants to make sure education is not impacted.

Senate Bill 2046 calls for no mid-year cuts to the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

If the governor decides budget cuts are needed for state agencies to balance the budget, this bill would prevent MAEP from being touched.

The state constitution requires the governor to maintain a balanced state budget.

A state Senate committee has not taken up this legislative proposal and no vote has taken place.