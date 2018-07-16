$74,000 bill up for discussion during Lowndes County workshop

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders will have a workshop to discuss a bill sent to the city of Columbus for $74,000.

The county says financial records from the now dissolved Columbus Lowndes Recreation Authority show items were bought but not split between the two governmental bodies.

Under the agreement when CLRA was founded, the county and city would split expenses and equipment equally.

A number of purchases are under scrutiny; including a lawnmower, generator, golf cart and multiple TVs that were bought less than a month before the organization was dissolved.

It was known more than a month out that CLRA would no longer exist.

Greg Lewis was the executive director of CLRA and now heads the city’s parks and recreation program.

The Columbus Lowndes Recreation Authority was disbanded September 30, 2017.