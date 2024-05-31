Bill moving in Congress would keep Tenn-Tom Waterway flowing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bill moving through Congress would help keep the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway flowing.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 would give money to meet dredging requirements along the waterway’s locks and dams.

In April 2019, traffic on the waterway was halted after floods created a sandbar at the Aberdeen Lock that required dredging.

The Congressional Legislation would address flood risk management infrastructure in Alcorn and Union counties.

In all, Wicker said there would be $142 million put towards projects to benefit Mississippi.

The bill now moves out of committee and to the full Senate for a vote.

