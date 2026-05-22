Bill’s Hamburgers receives grant from American Express

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A staple of the Amory community is receiving a grant from American Express, as part of an effort to promote small businesses nationwide.

Bill’s Hamburgers is one of 500 small businesses to receive a grant from the Amex Shop Small Grants program. That program seeks to help small businesses grow, make needed renovations, and support their local communities.

Will Pate is the owner of Bill’s Hamburgers and received the $20,000 grant. The money is being used for needed roof repairs and upkeep. It will also go toward improvements at the Pocket Park next to the restaurant.

Pate plans to put turf down and develop an outdoor courtyard.

Some of the grant will also help fund a hamburger-eating contest set for the Fourth of July.

Pate says running a small business is costly, and the grant is a huge help.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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