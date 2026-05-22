Two men sentenced for drug charges in Aberdeen Federal Court

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Louisville men have been sentenced for drug charges in the Aberdeen Federal Court.

Aaron Hughes will spend the next 9 years behind bars after being sentenced​ to 108 months in federal prison. His counterpart, Warran Doss, was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Both Hughes and Doss pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and heroin.

The convictions resulted from a Homeland Security Task Force Operation conducted by the FBI, HSI, and the Louisville Police Department.

Senior U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock also sentenced Hughes and Goss to serve 3 years of supervised release.

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