Crash claims the life of a man in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A crash claims the life of an Alabama man.

Thursday morning, first responders responded to St. Clair Road 32 in St. Clair County.

38-year-old Chance Mitchell Lawrence Taylor was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Taylor was taken to University of Alabama Birmingham St. Vincent’s East Hospital where he died form his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is handling the investigation.

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