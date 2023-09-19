Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: How it’s boosting rural investment locally

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law championed by the Biden Administration earlier this year is focusing infrastructure investment in rural areas of the country.

And area lawmakers are making sure Lowndes County isn’t left out.

District 41 State Representative Kabir Karriem was in Washington D.C. last week as a guest of the President and Vice-President.

Over $17 million was set aside for transportation projects in Lowndes County, with $11.3 million in federal funding going to improvements and expansion at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport and another $6.1 million earmarked for expansion and a rail spur at the Lowndes County Port on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.

Karriem wanted to make sure the money gets to where it’s needed.

“Sometimes things get bottlenecked at the state level, and it doesn’t get to the people who the money is intended for. A plan and strategy are put in place now that if we have any problems accessing some of the money, we have a number to call. We have a District Regional Director from the White House that covers Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas that we are affiliated with now. So, it’s a game changer. We have direct contact with the White House, and that’s a fortunate situation,” said Karriem.

Nationwide, 37,000 projects have been awarded funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter