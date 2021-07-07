Bird Scooters back in action with new restrictions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may be able to scoot around Starkville again.

The new Board of Aldermen approved the return of Bird scooters. But this time there is a list of restrictions. The city and the company have to work through an insurance agreement as well.

The scooters have been on-again, off-again after the previous board voted to ban them.

Mayor Lynn Spruill vetoed the ban. But there were enough votes to overrule her veto.

Tuesday night Aldermen voted 4 to 3 to bring the scooters back.

The scooters would be geo-fenced to keep riders off highways and heavily trafficked roads.