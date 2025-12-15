Bitter Cold Temps Tonight!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Bundle up tonight as lows drop down all the way to the teens! A warming trend will start off next week.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop tremendously tonight all the way down into the teens! Make sure to bundle up, bring pets inside, drip any faucets, and open up under sink cabinets to keep pipes warm.

TOMORROW: Temperatures won’t be as cold as Sunday but it will still be quite chilly as highs only reach the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine.

START OF NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions will continue Monday-Wednesday and temperatures will rebound as well. We look to be back into the 50s by Tuesday.