A Bittersweet End in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI)- A bittersweet day in Noxubee County for students and teachers at Virgil Jones and B. F. Liddell elementary schools. The district closed both campuses today

The state-appointed Superintendent of Education, Rod Broadnax, made the decision last month, citing financial reasons.

Both schools spent the last day celebrating and sharing memories.

Teachers and administrators say there were some tears, but students and staff are excited to start this next chapter.

Today, the students found out who their new teachers will be when they return for fall break.

“It’s absolutely a great thing for a district in the county that all of our students will be coming to the same campus beginning October 15 there’s a lot of memories here and again today is a day of celebration for our kids for the community and for staff,” said Broadnax.

“We want them to feel as if they are loved, and even though they are changing the building that their teacher still care about them, the principal still cares about them, and we’re trying to see them away on a good note, so they don’t feel like we are just pushing them out of the building and like OK your school is closed we don’t love you. We’re trying to just make them feel wanted and loved and know that they’re appreciated,” said Jennifer Williams.

Broadnax says teachers, parents, and community organizations donated time and money for today’s celebration.