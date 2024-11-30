Black Friday shoppers catch good deals in area stores

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The busiest shopping day of the year has arrived.

Black Friday sales have begun and Christmas shoppers are out.

“We’re just kind of randomly going around Starkville just trying to find some good deals. We went to Book Mart and found a lot of good deals, bought the boys some shirts for Christmas, so we’re hoping to find some good deals here,” said Ashley McCain.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Starkville opened its doors at 5 AM — four hours earlier than normal.

“It’s been pretty steady. We’ve seen a lot of traffic especially pick up in the last hour or two,” said Bryan Day, an Academy manager.

Rodney Hogan and his family came from West Point with a specific goal in mind.

He was shopping for “hunting material, boots and stuff like that. Work boots. I found exactly what I wanted. Work boots,” said Hogan.

Day tells us how the store prepares for shoppers like Hogan, who are out during the holiday weekend.

“A lot of it goes into scheduling our associates properly for coverage, knowing what sells throughout the day, (and) when we’ll have a lot of customers in. But also, just making sure all the stocks’ are out and ready to go for our customers,” said Day.

Many stores will be opening earlier and closing later between now and Christmas Eve.

Check your with local stores for more information on open and close times.

