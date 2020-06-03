Black Lives Matter protest set to take place in Starkville this weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of George Floyd has sparked hundreds of protests across the country over the past week.

The group Stand Up Starkville is hosting a protest in Starkville this Saturday. Wednesday morning, the group met with Mayor Lynn Spruill and Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard to lay out plans for the peaceful protest.

- Advertisement -

Pastor Joseph Stone hoped that with the help of city officials, they would be able to peacefully spread their message.

“The first issue is systemic racism is real and wrong,” said Pastor Stone. “And the second issue is that police brutality against black people, enough is enough.”

Mississippi State University student Jala Douglas wanted people to know the real meaning behind Saturday’s protest.

“This is not a anti-police event,” said Douglas. “This is a partnership with the police to show that Starkville does not stand for that and that we stand for love and peace and we work together as a community.”

Leslie Fye, a counselor and longtime Starkville resident, wanted to help bridge the divide between blacks and whites in her community.

“I want the African-American community in my small town to know that the white community is here to support you,” said Fye. “We are not going to be silent. We are not going to stand for this kind of violence anymore. We love you and we are here to stand with you.”

Information on Saturday’s protest is expected to be released in the coming days. You can click here for the latest details.