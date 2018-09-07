Blackmail fail in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of trying to blackmail a local resident one time too many.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says Thomas Macon successfully made his victim pay cash in exchange for Macon not posting harmful information on the internet. Earlier this month Macon tried again but this time the target called Lowndes County detectives. The Lowndes Task Force took over the investigation and arrested ZMacon as he showed to collect what he thought would be another payoff. Bond is wet at $7500 but the MDOC has placed a hold on his release.