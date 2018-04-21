Blaze Spotted Behind Starkville Wal-Mart

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tense moments for Starkville residents as the Starkville Fire Department responded to a call.

At 5:32pm, a fire was reported in the back parking lot of the Walmart Super Center on Highway 12 W. Boxes behind the store caught fire then spread to a near by fence.

- Advertisement -

The first fire truck arrived to the scene at 5:35pm. According to Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough, the department believes it’s possible arson. No one was injured in the incident and it didn’t impact the store at all.

“Our guys got on scene here around 5:32. Once upon arrival they saw the bails what they thought was a dumpster fire was bails burning. They actually got it put out, and they still actually, you can see they are working on it now. Anything compacted like that takes a long time to put out. While they were doing this I started the investigation then got along with our fire investigator come to find out, looking at surveillance video that we had three people involved in this,” said Yarbrough.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.