Blessed are the Peacemakers 5 K raises money to help officers

Annual event raises money to buy body armor for law officers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds turned out in downtown Tupelo for a 5 K that helps those who protect and serve.

Law officers across the region started the event with a procession honoring those who died in the line of duty.

And as the race started, runners pass officers holding photos of the real life heroes. The annual Blessed are the Peacemakers is organized by a group called “Wives of Warriors.”

” We actually started this as a sponsorship, fundraiser for officers, then there was a lot of tragedies the year we started and we thought it would be better to focus our money on buying body armor, my husband bought his own vest when he was at the sheriff’s department,” said Kim Rushing, of ‘Wives of Warriors.’

Proceeds buy body armor for law officers across the area. So far, 157 officers have received vests because of the annual 5 K.

Participants said the race is a great way to honor those who protect and serve everyday.

“We want to be part of things happening in our community, and there’s no better representation of a community than law enforcement, so we’re happy to be part of a run like this, especially with what they’re doing with Wives of Warriors,” said Dr. Keith Cochran, pastor of West Jackson Street Baptist Church, which was a sponsor of the 5 K.

“They protect us everyday, they’re on call whenever we need them and without them it would be a very dangerous city, without them,” said Georgia Beard.

There was a friendly competition between Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka and Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“I challenged the sheriff, to see who could raise most runners on their team and loser would have to wear other person’s favorite college shirt, unfortunately it looks like I’m going to lose the bet and I will be wearing a Mississippi State shirt sometime in the very near future,” said Chief Quaka.

Pre registration for this Blessed are the Peacemakers 5 K was the largest ever and organizers say it’s just another sign of the support from the community.

Organizers are hoping to be able to buy thirty vests for officers from today’s run.