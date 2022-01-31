‘Blessing Box’ donations in West Point serves a variety of people in need

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- “Take what you need; Leave what you can,” that’s the message behind the blessing box located at the First United Methodist Church in West Point.

Kicked off in December and designed by church members, the donation box is stocked with everyday needs from food, hygiene, diapers, cleaning supplies, and more.

Director of Family Ministries, Stacy Hays, says while the blessing box is available for anyone who may need some help in their lives.

“I think sometimes people think it’s just for the homeless but really we want to help anybody that’s living paycheck to paycheck and may just need to come to pick up a box of cake mix and icing for a child’s birthday party,” said says Hays. “We just don’t even think about the little things that make a big difference to people.”

The blessing box is open 24-7 and is located under the drive-up area at First United Methodist Church in West Point.