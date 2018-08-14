Blessings in an Amory Box

AMORY, Miss.(WCBI) – An idea that started with a church youth group has grown into a community wide effort in Amory to help neighbors in need.

It’s a box that sits in a central location filled with the bare necessities.

The volunteers say it’s the least they can do to help those in the community dealing with a tough time.

There’s an easily accessible box in Amory filled with food and small toiletries free to anyone in need in the community.

“It’s just for anybody. Age, gender, race, religion, they can come day or night. It’s never locked and they can get what they need. Like it says take what you need to, leave what you can. Little becomes much in the masters hand. Don’t use it like a grocery store every day, but use it when they need it,” said organizer Gayle George.

George makes sure the Amory Blessing Box stays stocked with food, hygiene items and other personal needs.

The youth group at her church came up with the idea two years ago and it’s been a hit ever since.

“I think it’s a good service. Sometimes you run out of things and you don’t have them, so you can come down here to the blessing box and pick what you’d like and leave what you don’t need,” said Leeotis Gladney.

George depends on help from the community to get the job done.

“I have an auction on Thursday nights where on Facebook we’ll auction items off. Some of them are picked up. Some of them are donated. We do cakes. We do items and all kinds of things,” said George.

Anyone can participate by putting coupons in this mailbox.

Michele Kearce volunteers with the blessing box. She says George gets great use out of the coupons she receives.

“It just depends on what the items are. She has paid $.60 before for like a $15, $20 transaction. So, it just depends on what’s on the transaction,” says Kearce.

George says the feedback from the community is what drives her to keep it going.

“We’ve gotten so many letters. Thanks and prayer. People have written prayers and thank you’s from people who didn’t know how they were going to make it to the end of the month and I don’t know what they would do without it. So, it kind of keeps you going. It makes you humble,” said George.

If you’re interested in donating to the Blessing Box visit The Blessing Box Facebook page.