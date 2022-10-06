Blood bank urges community to donate blood

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s largest blood bank is looking for donors to boost its reserves.

Vitalant put out the call last month for donors, as the blood supply was at emergency status.

That meant there was not enough blood on the shelves to handle any unexpected emergencies, such as the incident last month when a man stole a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Wal-Mart.

Since then, the blood supply has improved to critical status, but the regional communications manager for Vitalant says the need is urgent.

“No matter what the emergency or critical cry is there is always a need and with the one unit of blood you donate, you are a hero to somebody and you give somebody another day and a chance to fight for their lives. Some people really don’t resonate with that until it hits personal so I always challenge people to think within and think about the lives they are impacting in such a positive way because they are making a difference in multiple patient’s lives,” said Barley Juarez, Vitalant Regional Communications Manager.

