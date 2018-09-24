Blood Donation Centers Unite

Miss. (WCBI) – Blood Systems announces 10 blood donation center brands are coming together under one new name.

Vitalant is the name unifying the brands, including United Blood Services and LifeSource.

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider with 127 donation centers in 40 states including Mississippi, that provide $1.8 million donations per year from their 780,000 donors.

They support nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care facilities in the country.

Tupleo is home to one of Vitalant’s two donation centers in the state.

The organization hosts up to 120 blood drives each month in Mississippi.

Vitalant assures the public that every center will keep its community-based staff and donors will continue to experience a personal and professional level of service.

For more information, go to vitalant.org