COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can give blood and help your community.

Tuesday morning, Mississippi Blood Services is holding a blood drive at the McDonalds on Highway 45 south in Columbus.

McDonald’s, in partnership with Mississippi Blood Services, is giving away a Big Mac, a Happy Meal and a sausage biscuit to all donors, along with a VISA gift card.

You can also register to win an Apple Watch.

The blood drive will be until 4 p.m. Tuesday.