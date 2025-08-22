Blue Bell has a recall on ice cream flavor in the Southeastern states

SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A packaging problem has Blue Bell Ice Cream voluntarily recalling some of its half-gallons.

The affected half gallons are Moo-llenium Crunch accidentally packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough containers.

They are being recalled due to an undeclared presence of almond, walnut, and pecan that could be dangerous to people with sensitivity or allergies to those nuts.

The recalled ice cream is in cartons labelled Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, but they have a Moo-llenium Crunch lid with an ID number 061027524.

The ice cream was sold in 16 states, including Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Consumers who bought the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

